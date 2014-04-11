“Microsoft’s original audacious vision was a computer on every desk. (Importantly, that vision later became corrupted and transformed into ‘Windows’ on every desk.) By the turn of the century, Microsoft had, for all intents and purposes, accomplished their mission. Now what?” John Kirk writes for Tech.pinions. “‘A company that feels it has reached its goal will quickly stagnate and lose its vitality.’ ~ Ingvar Kamprad.”

“Steve Ballmer has often said his goal was to make money. And he did. But making money is the means, not the end,” Kirk writes. “‘Money is only a tool. It will take you wherever you wish, but it will not replace you as the driver.’ ~ Ayn Rand… If a company values profits more than its vision, it will first lose its vision and then, ironically, it will lose its profits too. Money is an excellent servant but it is a terrible master.”

“Microsoft desperately tried to get into phones, tablets, watches and TVs but they missed and they missed badly. This is where their subtle shift from ‘a computer running a Microsoft operating system on every desk’ to ‘a computer running Windows on every desk’ came back to haunt them,” Kirk writes. “Rather than try to create an operating system right for the various emerging form factors, Microsoft insisted — over and over and over again — on trying to shoehorn Windows onto every form factor. The results were disastrous… The recipe that made Microsoft dominant is not the recipe that will make them relevant again. Say goodbye to Microsoft.”

Read more in the full article – recommended – here.

MacDailyNews Take: Buh-bye, tasteless wannabes! As we have always said, even as many short-sightedly waved (and continue to wave) the white flag, the war is not over. And, yes, we shall prevail… No company is invincible. Not even Microsoft. – MacDailyNews Take, January 10, 2005

[Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “Fred Mertz” for the heads up.]