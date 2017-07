“Linux is not for everyone. It is, however, a perfectly acceptable (and dare I say good) alternative to Windows and OS X,” Dylan Herx reports for Mactuts+.

“It offers near-limitless control over an operating system and is available for free,” Herx reports. “Furthermore, Ubuntu, a popular variety of the open-source OS, works well on a Mac, and best of all, it can be booted natively.”

Herx reports, “Running Ubuntu on your Mac will require a few things: an EFI boot menu called rEFInd, a Linux Live CD or USB, and some spare time.”

Much more in the full article here.