“Barnes & Noble Inc. is retreating from the intensely competitive tablet wars, after sustaining heavy losses,” Jeffrey A. Trachtenberg reports for The Wall Street Journal.

“The bookseller reported Tuesday that losses at its Nook digital business blew out in the fourth quarter, easily wiping out reduced profits generated at its bookstores,” Trachtenberg reports. “As a result Barnes & Noble said it would stop manufacturing its own color tablets, instead going with co-branded devices made by third-party manufacturers.”

Trachtenberg reports, “Barnes & Noble will continue to design and make its own black-and-white Nook e-readers. But the decision to look elsewhere for its color tablets marks the end of its efforts to compete on the tablet front with much deeper-pocketed technology companies as Apple Inc.”

Read more in the full article here.

MacDailyNews Take: Bloodbath.

[Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “Double 07” for the heads up.]

