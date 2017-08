Mars Argo is an eponymously named alternative indie pop group based in Los Angeles featuring: Mars Argo, Titanic Sinclair, Nigel Silverthorn, Julian Mirijanian, and Jake DeSouza.

The band’s original song, “Don’t Call Me (Live at Bedrock Studios),” was recorded completely live in one unedited take.

The song features an familiar sample: Apple iPhone’s “Marimba” ringtone.

Direct link to video via YouTube here.

More from Mars Argo via Apple’s iTunes App Store here.

MacDailyNews Take: Somebody answer the fscking phone!

[Attribution: Cult of Mac]