“Maybe you’re like me and you have a relatively modern Mac. I bought mine in the Spring of 2011, but… it was a late model 2010 MacBook Air,” E. Werner Reschke writes for T-GAAP. “It lacks a few features the newer MacBook Airs currently sport: back-lit keyboard, new Intel iCore-series processors and a limit of only 4GB of RAM. But it works — matter of fact It works really well, however, one feature it lacks has bothered me since the day Apple released OS X 10.8 Mountain Lion: It can’t use Airplay.”

“AirParrot magically lets you do what Apple wasn’t able to do (supposedly due to Intel vs Hollywood DRM issues) with your older Mac — use Airplay to mirror your monitor through Apple TV,” Reschke writes. “AirParrot costs $10 USD, but to ensure it works for you there is a free 20 minute trial. This technology must not be rocket science, as the app weighs in at only 4.9MB. AirParrot runs as an app, becoming an icon in the top right of the OS X toolbar, settling in next to Spotlight, WiFi, Bluetooth, Time Machine and Messages.”

