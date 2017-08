“Apple Inc. shares made a swift reversal higher Tuesday amid a wave of Twitter chatter about a possible stock split and special dividend,” Laura Mandaro reports for MarketWatch.

“Shares are up 1.2% at $448.04 after hitting an intraday low of $437.66, or a drop of as much as 1.1%. Volume picked up as the widely held — but recently battered — stock climbed to its highs of the day,” Mandaro reports.

“What gives?” Mandaro reports. “For a start, hedge fund manager Doug Kass tweeted that he was very long Apple — and then said he was hearing about a stock split.”

High above the Alps my Gnome is hearing a rumor that Apple will announce a stock split at tomorrow's shareholder meeting. $AAPL — Douglas Kass (@DougKass) February 26, 2013

