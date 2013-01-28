“Apple Inc.’s disappointing earnings have generated a firestorm of media pontification — mostly bears saying that Apple’s good days are gone,” Peter Sims writes for MarketWatch. “It is far too soon to tell. Apple CEO Tim Cook has stepped into the hardest shoes to fill of any leader in recent history, and the key to his success (and Apple’s next chapter) ironically will be the same challenge that vexed the late Steve Jobs for years — how to effectively recruit, motivate, and retain the best talent.”

“Despite the volume of anecdotes and the interesting details Walter Isaacson provides in his book ‘Steve Jobs’ about Jobs’s visionary capacities for understanding consumer product trends and vectors, and his ability to motivate the hell out of people, we still don’t know the real Steve Jobs,” Sims writes. “The Apple co-founder was too complicated and nuanced for any biographer to understand and communicate quickly.”

Sims writes, “Some of those blank spaces will be filled in, and we’ll find a better balance, this fall when Ed Catmull’s forthcoming book is published. Catmull, co-founder and president of animation studio Pixar (now part of Walt Disney Co.), worked with (and for) Jobs for 25 years. His book isn’t about Jobs, and he probably won’t contradict the stories that have already been told, but Catmull is likely to add a great deal of richness and perspective to the picture of Jobs that we have now. And I suspect people will start seeing Jobs differently when the book is published.”

“People have focused on the controlling aspects of Jobs’s personality, but that focus has obscured his genius for collaboration,” Sims writes. “Steve Jobs did it dozens of times over, yet he wasn’t born with the ability to be a great collaborator and partner. It took painful life experiences to uncover his true genius.”

