“Taiwanese technology giant Foxconn will replace some of its workers with 1 million robots in three years to cut rising labor expenses and improve efficiency, said Terry Gou, founder and chairman of the company, late Friday,” Xinhua News reports.

“The company currently has 10,000 robots and the number will be increased to 300,000 next year and 1 million in three years, according to Gou,” Xinhua News reports. “Foxconn, the world’s largest maker of computer components which assembles products for Apple [and other companies]… currently employs 1.2 million people, with about 1 million of them based on the Chinese mainland.”

