“Facebook announced on Wednesday that it is partnering with Skype to bring video calling to the social networking service, a feature that will compete with Apple’s own FaceTime,” AppleInsider reports.

“The new video calling feature was unveiled by Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg at a presentation at his company’s headquarters on Wednesday,” AppleInsider reports. “Zuckerberg said Facebook’s partnership with an outside company like Skype, which was recently bought by Microsoft, is important because it represents his company’s belief that individual applications are best created by those who specialize in them.”

AppleInsider reports, “Of course, Apple has its own video chat protocol designed to be simple and easy for end users: FaceTime. That Apple-only service is available on iOS devices with forward-facing cameras, namely the iPhone 4, iPad 2, fourth-generation iPod touch. It can also be used on Macs with Apple’s FaceTime application. But while FaceTime is available on mobile devices like the iPhone and iPad, Zuckerberg said Wednesday that Skype video chat in Facebook is a Web-only feature ‘for now,’ meaning it will not be available in Facebook’s iPhone application.”

