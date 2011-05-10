USA Today’s Mike Snider live-blogged Apple and Google’s testimony at the “Protecting Mobile Privacy: Your Smartphones, Tablets, Cell Phones and Your Privacy” hearing before the Senate Committee on the Judiciary, Subcommittee on Privacy, Technology and the Law, chaired by Sen. Al Franken, D-Minn.

10:05: Sen. Judiciary Chairman Pat Leahy, D-Conn. commends subcommittee chairman Franken and says that “The digital age can do some wonderful things for all of us. … At the same time consumers face threats to privacy like at no time before.”

10:10 a.m. ET: Franken says that privacy concerns used to be focused on government misuse of personal data. “We still do have to protect ourselves from government abuses and that’s a big part of the digital privacy debate. But now we also have relationships with large corporations that are obtaining and storing increasingly large amounts of our information.”

10:11 a.m. ET: Franken says, “Don’t get me wrong. I love that I can use Google Maps, for free, no less and the same for the app on my iPad that tells me the weather.”

Full transcript here.