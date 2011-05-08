“Adam Lashinsky’s ‘Inside’ story in the new issue of Fortune is packed with juicy revelations,” Philip Elmer-DeWitt reports for Fortune. “After the simultaneous, and more-or-less disastrous, launch of the iPhone 3G and MobileMe in the summer of 2008 — the launch one Gizmodo reader dubbed ‘iPocalypse’ — Steve Jobs summoned the MobileMe team to the Town Hall auditorium on Apple’s Cupertino campus for an obscenity-laden dressing down. ‘You’ve tarnished Apple’s reputation,’ he told them. ‘You should hate each other for having let each other down.’ Then he named a new executive on the spot to run the team.”

P.E.D. reports, “That’s the lead anecdote of ‘Inside Apple,’ Adam Lashinsky’s feature story in the new issue of Fortune — available to subscribers on the iPad. It’s an anecdote I’d never heard before, one of dozens of juicy details that Lashinsky — who wrote the definitive profile of Apple COO Tim Cook in 2008 — managed to extract from the secretive company through several months of old-fashioned shoe-leather reporting.”

