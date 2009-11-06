“Demand for PCs and hardware did not turn strong after the launch of Windows 7 in late October and is unlikely to do so in 2009 due to most Windows Vista users not needing to replace their PCs in order to upgrade to Windows 7, while some users are waiting for Microsoft to release Windows 7’s first service pack, according to sources at PC vendors,” Monica Chen and Joseph Tsai report for DigiTimes.

MacDailyNews Take: Promises, promises, ad infinitum. That Stockholm Syndrome is some bitch; she’ll have you waiting forever.

Chen and Tsai continue, “Some notebook vendors are also facing surplus inventory as they placed a lot of Windows 7-based notebook orders in the third quarter hoping to satisfy demand during the peak season, but market demand has turned out to be weaker than expected.”

“With both notebook and desktop vendors affected, most of component partners are also expected to be impacted with shipments in the fourth quarter to stay flat or drop sequentially,” Chen and Tsai report.

Phillip Elmer-Dewitt reports for Fortune, “Microsoft got a big boost according to NPD’s weekly tracking data, racking up sales of Windows 7 that were 234% higher than Vista’s during its first few days of sales. But PC makers didn’t make out quite as well. Although they had a relatively strong week, with unit sales up 49% year over year and 95% from the week before, it was nothing like Vista’s launch in Feb. 2007. Then, sales soared 68% year over year and 170% from the week before.”

“Another thing to remember about that Vista launch week is that it set a relatively low bar. Retail Vista sales were considerably below Microsoft’s forecast — almost 60% lower than sales of Windows XP during its first week in 2001,” Elmer-Dewitt reports. “Apple, of course, sells both OS X and the Macs that run it, so when it launched Snow Leopard in August, it made money on both sides of the deal.”

