Run Windows on Mac OS X with no reboot!“Demand for PCs and hardware did not turn strong after the launch of Windows 7 in late October and is unlikely to do so in 2009 due to most Windows Vista users not needing to replace their PCs in order to upgrade to Windows 7, while some users are waiting for Microsoft to release Windows 7’s first service pack, according to sources at PC vendors,” Monica Chen and Joseph Tsai report for DigiTimes.

MacDailyNews Take: Promises, promises, ad infinitum. That Stockholm Syndrome is some bitch; she’ll have you waiting forever.

Chen and Tsai continue, “Some notebook vendors are also facing surplus inventory as they placed a lot of Windows 7-based notebook orders in the third quarter hoping to satisfy demand during the peak season, but market demand has turned out to be weaker than expected.”

“With both notebook and desktop vendors affected, most of component partners are also expected to be impacted with shipments in the fourth quarter to stay flat or drop sequentially,” Chen and Tsai report.

Full article here.

Phillip Elmer-Dewitt reports for Fortune, “Microsoft got a big boost according to NPD’s weekly tracking data, racking up sales of Windows 7 that were 234% higher than Vista’s during its first few days of sales. But PC makers didn’t make out quite as well. Although they had a relatively strong week, with unit sales up 49% year over year and 95% from the week before, it was nothing like Vista’s launch in Feb. 2007. Then, sales soared 68% year over year and 170% from the week before.”

“Another thing to remember about that Vista launch week is that it set a relatively low bar. Retail Vista sales were considerably below Microsoft’s forecast — almost 60% lower than sales of Windows XP during its first week in 2001,” Elmer-Dewitt reports. “Apple, of course, sells both OS X and the Macs that run it, so when it launched Snow Leopard in August, it made money on both sides of the deal.”

Full article here.

[Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “Fred Mertz” for the heads up.]

Related articles:
Sophos: Microsoft’s Windows 7ista vulnerable to 80 percent of PC viruses tested – November 03, 2009
Apple targets Windows 7ista ‘upgraders’ via Google search sponsored links – November 02, 2009
Apple’s Mac share grew after Microsoft’s Windows 7ista debut – November 02, 2009
Microsoft’s Windows 7ista ‘made by’ lie – October 27, 2009
Why does Microsoft’s Windows 7ista cost so much? – October 27, 2009
Windows 7ista ‘upgrade’ woes mount: Endless reboots and hair-pulling product activation failures – October 26, 2009
Computerworld holds Mac OS X Snow Leopard vs. Windows 7 deathmatch: Mac OS X Snow Leopard wins – October 26, 2009
Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer shills Windows 7 on U.S. national TV in front of Apple Mac (with video) – October 24, 2009
Microsoft’s Windows 7 launch parties prove to be complete and utter failures – October 23, 2009
Epic fail: Microsoft’s Windows 7 crashes and burns on live TV as commentators laugh (with video) – October 23, 2009
Apple slams Microsoft’s Windows 7 with three new ‘Get a Mac’ ads (with video) – October 22, 2009
CNET conducts Mac OS X Snow Leopard vs. Windows 7 smackdown: Mac OS X Snow Leopard wins – October 22, 2009
Apple COO Cook: ‘Windows 7 is just another opportunity to remind everyone to switch to a Mac’ – October 21, 2009
Shrewd Apple obliterates Microsoft’s Vista service pack, er, ‘Windows 7’ launch – October 20, 2009
Infoworld: Mac Lust; Microsoft Windows 7’s faux-Mac experience may drive users to the real thing – October 19, 2009
Washington Post: Windows 7 is no Vista, but it’s still just Windows and certainly no Mac OS X – October 16, 2009
Apple’s Mac OS X Snow Leopard consistently beats Windows 7 in performance tests – October 16, 2009
Apple gearing up to capitalize on Microsoft’s Windows 7 launch – October 15, 2009
Apple unconcerned about Windows 7 release: ‘At the end of the day Windows 7 is still just Windows’ – October 15, 2009
Stats show Apple immune to impact of Windows 7 release – October 12, 2009
Microsoft’s Vista service pack, er, ‘Windows 7’ can’t compete with Apple’s Mac OS X Snow Leopard – August 26, 2009
Leave the Snow out of this: Windows 7 lags behind Mac OS X 10.5 Leopard – August 25, 2009