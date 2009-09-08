“Come on Manomio, what did you expect? Did you really think Apple would leave your C64 emulator in the App Store after it was revealed that the BASIC interpreter was still in your software, exposed with a little up, up, down, down, left, right trickery? That’s a clear breach of the SDK and well, downright sneaky,” Thomas Ricker reports for Engadget.

Manomio states on their website, “Unfortunately, Apple has pulled the C64 Application from their store as it was discovered by some users that it was possible to enable the Basic program through the interface. We have now fixed the issue and our application has been re-submitted for approval by Apple. We thank you all for your support and fingers crossed we hope to launch again over the next few days.”

