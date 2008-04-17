“Shares of Nokia Corp. fell as much as 10% Thursday after the world’s largest maker of mobile phones reported a smaller-than-expected 25% increase in first-quarter profit and forecast the mobile-phone market to shrink in euro terms this year,” Aude Lagorce reports for Dow Jones.

“Nokia’s net profit in the three months ended March 31 improved to 1.22 billion euros, or 0.32 euro a share, from 979 million euros, or 0.25 euro a share, earned in the year-ago first quarter. The profit missed consensus forecasts calling for earnings of 1.38 billion euros, according to a survey of 29 analysts conducted by FactSet,” Lagorce reports.

“Excluding one-time costs for pensions and the closure of a plant, the latest quarter’s earnings came in at 0.38 euro a share. Sales rose 28% to 12.7 billion euros, in line with expectations,” Lagorce reports. “Nokia’s shares were last down 10% in early afternoon trading in Helsinki.”

“Analysts at Citigroup recently expressed concern about a lack of major products in the second quarter. The company has said it won’t launch a touch-screen riposte to Apple Inc. and its high-end iPhone until the second half of the year, and it’s yet to give a firm date,” Lagorce reports. “Nokia Chief Executive Olli-Pekka Kallasvuo on Thursday brushed off suggestions that Nokia needs to do more to fight back the foray of iPhone onto its home turf, calling it a ‘niche product.'”

Full article here.

MacDailyNews Take: Kallasvuo is either incapable of applying the lessons of iPod to iPhone and understanding what’s coming his way or, much more likely, he understands perfectly and, since he has no answer, is saying just what many now-defunct (if they aren’t making iPod accessories) MP3-makers said a few years ago. How many “niche” products have $100 million venture capital funds ready and waiting, exactly? Candybars and way-too-late, fake 1st generation iPhones with craptastic UI’s aren’t going to cut it from here on out, Nokia boy. This June, the bloodbath really begins, and Kallasvuo sounds like he knows it.

Related articles:
Analysts warn Nokia’s ‘Tube’ Apple iPhone lookalike could fail due to disappointing operating system – April 11, 2008
The knockoff parade continues: Nokia exec shows Apple iPhone lookalike ‘Tube’; dismisses Apple – April 08, 2008
Nokia previews blatant Apple iPhone knock-off (with video) – August 29, 2007

Analyst reiterates: Apple will sell 45 million iPhones in 2009 – March 31, 2008
PC Magazine: Apple’s iPhone, desktop and laptop PC killer – March 27, 2008
Gartner upgrades its enterprise recommendations for iPhone 2.0; predicts flood of business for Apple – March 19, 2008
Why Apple will dominate the next era of computing – March 15, 2008
Kleiner Perkins’ John Doerr: Apple’s iPhone is bigger than the PC – March 14, 2008
Computerworld: Apple iPhone is breathtakingly ahead of its time – March 14, 2008
Pogue: iPhone Software 2.0 is going to be a huge, gigantic success – March 13, 2008
BusinessWeek discovers Apple’s iPod touch: ‘Could be the harbinger of new products’ – March 13, 2008
$100M iFund: KPCB’s first month expectations for iPhone dev business plans exceeded in 36 hours – March 12, 2008
Apple iPhone SDK downloads surpass 100,000 in first four days – March 12, 2008
Former Palm exec: Apple’s iPhone Software Roadmap makes other mobile platforms look pretty pathetic – March 12, 2008
Wireless Developer’s Journal: Apple iPhone now THE platform for the future of mobile computing – March 11, 2008
John Doerr: Apple iPhone may become the ‘third great platform’ – March 11, 2008
Apple’s iPhone, iPod touch: a great new game platform – March 10, 2008
Apple casts withering gaze upon RIM – March 07, 2008
High demand for Apple’s iPhone SDK bogs down servers – March 07, 2008
Computerworld: If you think Apple’s iPhone is popular now, just wait – March 07, 2008
Apple’s iPhone, iPod touch moves herald ‘gold rush’ for developers – March 07, 2008
Get ready for two-decades of mobile domination by Apple – March 07, 2008
iPhone 2.0: Apple turns both the PC and mobile communications industries upside-down – March 07, 2008
iPhone 2.0: Apple shows world how to create and grow a platform – March 07, 2008
Apple’s iPhone SDK far exceeds developer expectations – March 06, 2008
Salon: Apple’s Steve Jobs goes long way towards cementing iPhone as leading mobile platform – March 06, 2008
Apple posts QuickTime video of iPhone Software Roadmap Event – March 06, 2008
KPCB launches $100 million iFund for Apple iPhone application developers – March 06, 2008
Apple CEO Steve Jobs’ post iPhone Event Q&A – March 06, 2008
Apple announces iPhone 2.0 Software Beta; Includes SDK, built-in Microsoft Exchange ActiveSync – March 06, 2008
Apple iPhone to battle RIM Blackberry for corporate users – March 03, 2008
ChangeWave survey shows Apple iPhone making business inroads; RIM, Palm drop in satisfaction ratings – February 29, 2008
Here we go: Apple vs. RIM – February 27, 2008
Apple’s iPhone gaining ground on RIM’s BlackBerry – February 16, 2008