As announced three months ago, NBC Universal TV channels (Bravo, mun2, NBC, NBC News, CNBC, NBC Sports, Sci Fi, Sleuth, Telemundo and USA) have disappeared from the networks available on Apple’s U.S. iTunes Store.

As the noted today by the Italian-language Website setteB.IT, some shows that are broadcast on NBC are still available on U.S. iTunes Store because they are produced from other Hollywood studios, like 20th Century Fox, ABC, Disney, Viacom, etc.

Full article (Google Italian-English translation) here.

