“FAA chief information officer David Bowen said he’s taking a close look at the Premier Edition of Google Apps as he mulls replacements for the agency’s Windows XP-based desktop computers and laptops,” Paul McDougall reports for InformationWeek.

“Bowen cited several reasons why he finds Google Apps attractive. ‘It’s a different sort of computing strategy,’ he said. ‘It takes the desktop out of the way so you’re running a very thin client. From a security and management standpoint that would have some advantages,'” McDougall reports.

McDougall reports, “Google launched Google Apps Premier Edition last month at a price of $50 per user, per year. It features online e-mail, calendaring, messaging, and talk applications, as well as a word processor and a spreadsheet. The launch followed Google’s introduction of a similar suite aimed at consumers in August. The new Premier Edition, however, offers enhancements, including 24×7 support, aimed squarely at corporate and government environments.”

“Bowen said he’s in talks with the aviation safety agency’s main hardware supplier, Dell Computer, to determine if it could deliver Linux-based computers capable of accessing Google Apps through a non-Microsoft browser once the FAA’s XP-based computers pass their shelf life,” McDougall reports.

Full article here.

MacDailyNews Take: Once the FAA’s XP-based computers pass their shelf life, they should be replaced with very competively-priced, and often less expensive, Apple Macs – the only personal computers capable of running Mac OS X, Linux, and Windows natively and/or via fast virtualization (Google lists Apple’s Safari as a supported browser for Google Apps or use Firefox on the Macs). Maximum bang for the buck means Apple Mac. This is obvious and logical – which explains why a government official isn’t considering it.

Contact info:

David Bowen

FAA Chief Information Officer

Orville Wright Bldg. (FOB10A)

FAA National Headquarters

Room Number 602

800 Independence Ave., SW

Washington, DC 20591

202-493-4570

Online email form (use “other” for Category field): http://faa.custhelp.com/cgi-bin/faa.cfg/php/enduser/ask.php

Related article:

US DOT, FAA ban ‘upgrading’ to Windows Vista, Explorer 7, Office 2007 – March 02, 2007