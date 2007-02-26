Microsoft will appear in California Superior Court on Monday, February 26, 2007 to ask the Hon. Barbara M. Scheper to exclude any reference of its name from court proceedings that pit the computer giant against FutureLink Online, Inc. — a former ISP founded by four NJ entrepreneurs allegedly wiped out of business by Microsoft.

“This is the multi-million dollar lawsuit Microsoft is trying to hide from the public,” explains FutureLink Online, Inc. (FutureLink) co-founder Dave Durko, in the press release

Not listed on Microsoft’s website as current litigation, the case (FutureLink Online, Inc., cross-complainant vs. Microsoft, Inc., cross- defendant, case no. PC019071) was brought in 1997 and is scheduled to be heard in early March 2007.

The case, which through its decade-long journey through the courts has included two successful appeals on behalf of FutureLink, involves Microsoft’s $503 million purchase of WebTV (now MSN TV) and stems from Microsoft’s alleged “tortious interference” with a FutureLink contract and theft of FutureLink’s internet subscriber base — two actions which lead to the demise of what was one of the fastest growing ISPs at the time that provided internet access to customers across the country via a national infrastructure.

“This is more than a modern-day David vs. Goliath. It’s a story of how corporate cannibal Microsoft stole the American Dream from us and then dragged us through 10 years of litigation,” according to FutureLink founder Emile Farina, who credits life coach, friend, and mentor Tony Robbins for what Farina calls his determination “to right this wrong and finally have our day in court.”

Press release: http://sev.prnewswire.com/computer-electronics/20070223/NYF06123022007-1.html