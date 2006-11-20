“Is Apple serious competition?: Palm CEO Ed Colligan seems downright nonchalant about rumors that Apple may introduce a mobile phone to market in the coming year,” Sarah Jane Tribble and Dean Takahashi report for The San Jose Mercury News.

Tribble and Takahashi report, “Responding to questions from New York Times correspondent John Markoff at a Churchill Club breakfast gathering Thursday morning, Colligan laughed off the idea that any company — including the wildly popular Apple Computer — could easily win customers in the finicky smart-phone sector. ‘We’ve learned and struggled for a few years here figuring out how to make a decent phone,’ he said. ‘PC guys are not going to just figure this out. They’re not going to just walk in.'”

MacDailyNews Take: Palm CEO Ed Colligan is in for a rude awakening.

