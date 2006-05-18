Apple will open its newest and most extraordinary retail store yet on New York’s Fifth Avenue on Friday, May 19 at 6:00 p.m. EDT. The Apple Store Fifth Avenue is Apple’s most architecturally innovative store, featuring a distinctive 32-foot glass cube that creates a stunning new destination on Fifth Avenue, one of the world’s most popular shopping areas. The Apple Store Fifth Avenue will be open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, to offer an unprecedented level of service.

“We opened our first New York store in SoHo in 2002, and it has been successful beyond our dreams. Now we’re thrilled to open our second New York store on Fifth Avenue,” said Steve Jobs, Apple’s CEO, in the press release. “With outstanding service and an amazing location open 24 hours a day, we think the Apple Store Fifth Avenue is going to be a favorite destination for New Yorkers and people around the world.”

The new store offers more than 100 Macs and nearly 200 iPods for customers to try before they buy, as well as the world’s largest assortment of accessories to help you get the most out of your Mac or iPod. The Apple Store Fifth Avenue also has the largest staff of any Apple Store, with nearly 300 highly trained Mac Specialists, Mac Geniuses and Creatives who offer free tips and tricks on photography, movies and music to make creative projects come to life at The Studio. The new store will feature a combined 45-foot Genius Bar, iPod Bar and The Studio where customers can get face-to-face support, free advice and work on creative projects at any hour of the day or night.

At the Apple Store Fifth Avenue, knowledgeable salespeople are available to help customers learn about all the latest products from Apple including the newly designed MacBook, the world’s most advanced consumer notebook featuring Intel Core Duo processors, as well as 15- and 17-inch MacBook Pros and Apple’s full line of desktop computers and iPods. The hands-on Apple Store experience provides visitors with a chance to test-drive Apple’s entire product line including the iPod Hi-Fi, an all-new high-fidelity speaker system that works seamlessly with the iPod to redefine the home stereo system, the fifth generation iPod with its gorgeous 2.5-inch color screen that can display album artwork, photos and video, as well as the iPod nano, the revolutionary full-featured iPod that holds 1,000 songs yet is thinner than a standard #2 pencil.

More than 147 million people on three continents have visited Apple retail stores since they opened in May 2001. Apple’s Retail division generated more than one billion dollars in revenue during the 2005 holiday shopping season, solidifying Apple’s position as one of the fastest-growing retailers in the world. Apple now operates 147 stores, including six in Japan, six in the U.K. and two in Canada.

The Apple Store Fifth Avenue is located at 767 Fifth Avenue between 58th and 59th Streets, neighboring Central Park, FAO Schwarz and Bergdorf Goodman.

More info: http://www.apple.com/retail/fifthavenue/

