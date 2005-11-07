“October was a big month for Apple, as the company rolled out a slew of new hardware and software that included the video iPod, Aperture professional photo-editing software, and professional-level, ‘quad-core’ G5 Power Mac desktop computers,” Rebecca Freed writes for PC World. “On the lower end, the PowerBook G4 line of notebooks got upgraded as well, with higher-resolution screens and longer battery life on the 15-inch and 17-inch models–Apple says the batteries last up to 5.5 hours. More pixels on-screen is great for making icons and type look sharp, but this is a mixed blessing: It also makes everything appear smaller, and OS X doesn’t make it particularly easy to change the size of desktop elements.”

MacDailyNews Note: In Finder, hit Command-J, change icon and text sizes. That’s not “particularly easy?” Hate the keyboard? In Finder, choose View>Show View Options and adjust icon and text sizes. The iPod is not a “video iPod,’ it just an iPod that happens to be video-capable. An important distinction that shows Apple isn’t charging for video capability, it’s throwing it in as a free bonus.

Freed also takes a look at Apple’s new iMac G5 the the full article here.

