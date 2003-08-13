What follows is an anonymous email we received early this morning posted in its entirety:

Dear MacDailyNews,

What a day! And night. Yesterday at work, the whole place was down due to the Blaster worm. Computers freaking out more than usual, except mine. Nobody could get online to access the web or get email and the IT staff, a third of whom were on vacation, were losing their minds.

This is the same IT staff that fought me tooth and nail when I requisitioned my Apple Macintosh computer (PowerBook G4 15-inch). They said at the time that they couldn’t support multiple platforms, that I wouldn’t be able to access the network – all of the usual falsehoods many others experience every day. What I went through to finally gain approval for the Mac purchase I wouldn’t wish on my worst enemy! But, in the end, I got my Mac.

Well, yesterday, my Mac was the only functioning computer at work. My Mac handled several important emails which resulted in sales (revenue) for the company – this would’ve been impossible to achieve had we been stuck in a homogenous Windows situation as IT wanted. Basically, without the Apple Mac, no business would’ve been conducted yesterday.

The Mac was used for the first time by several top managers to communicate with their business contacts throughout the day and into the evening. Many of these people came away with a very positive impression of the Mac and seemed bowled over by Mac OS X. The fact that the Mac just worked and all of the Windows PCs didn’t was not lost on these upper management people. In fact, several have scheduled meetings with IT to figure out how to prevent such a mess in the future and one thing they seem to want is to “mix in some Macs around here for safety,” as one manager put it.

So, the Mac came through with flying colors, helped make a great deal of revenue and may have gained a foothold in my company! Perhaps even the IT guys will come around now. Thought you would like to know.